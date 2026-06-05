EU clears Romania’s gas grid operator to offer exports to Ukraine

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The European Commission has approved changes to commitments made by Romania’s gas grid operator Transgaz that will allow it to offer natural gas export capacity to Ukraine, alongside neighbouring EU countries.

Transgaz, formally known as Societatea Națională de Transport Gaze Naturale Transgaz S.A., is Romania’s natural gas transmission system operator — the company that runs the high-pressure pipeline network that moves gas across the country.

The commitments were originally agreed in March 2020 as part of an EU antitrust case and required Transgaz to make capacity available for gas exports from Romania to neighbouring EU member states, the Commission pointed out in a statement on Friday.

In May 2026, Transgaz asked to modify those commitments so it could offer what the Commission calls “competing export capacities” at two interconnection points — one between Romania and Bulgaria and another between Romania and Ukraine on the same pipeline.

Competing capacities are pipeline capacities where making more capacity available at one border point can mean reducing the capacity offered at another, because of limits on the shared infrastructure.

How the capacity will be allocated

The capacity is made available through auctions and allocated based on demand.

The Commission said it assessed Transgaz’s request under a review clause included in the March 2020 commitments and concluded there was “good cause” to change them in a way consistent with their objectives.

The commitments will remain in force until 31 December 2026.