EU defence cash attracts first-time innovators as €3.6 million pool opens

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More than 200 proposals were submitted to the first-ever “cascade funding” call under the EU-backed MAJoR defence project, with most eligible applicants taking part in an EU defence funding programme for the first time.

Over 70% of eligible applicants had not previously participated in an EU defence funding programme, the European Commission reported on Friday.

Proposals came from almost all EU member states, including Ukraine.

Cascade funding is formally known as Financial Support to Third Parties (FSTP) and is designed to make it easier for smaller organisations to access EU money by avoiding the full application process for the European Defence Fund (EDF).

It is open to smaller stakeholders from the EU, Norway and Ukraine, including small and medium-sized firms, start-ups and research organisations.

The MAJoR project is focused on modernising defence systems and improving the durability of future platforms by developing technologies for maintenance, joining and repair of multi-material structures across air, maritime and land.

Successful applicants under the scheme can receive up to €60,000 each and take part in a six-month business development support programme.

The project expects to select up to 60 innovators across its targeted challenges.

A total of €3.6 million has been set aside for two FSTP sub-calls within MAJoR.

FSTP widened in EDF 2026 programme

FSTP was introduced in the EDF 2023 work programme as a tool to increase participation by smaller actors in defence innovation, the Commission said.

The mechanism has been refined since its introduction.

FSTP is available as an optional mechanism across all EDF calls in the EDF Work Programme 2026.

François Arbault, Director of Defence Industrial Programmes at DG DEFIS, said the response reflected “strong interest” from innovators in accessing EDF projects via the new mechanism.

A second MAJoR sub-call is expected, alongside a first sub-call under another EDF-funded project, BATTLEVERSE.