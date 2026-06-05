EU, India forge tech alliance to cut reliance on dominant suppliers

Credit: EEAS

The European Union and India have concluded their first EU–India Tech Business Forum in New Delhi, bringing together more than 100 technology companies to discuss closer cooperation on areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The event took place on 4 June and was held under the EU–India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a framework for cooperation on digital and technology issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed.

It was organised by the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with support from industry groups including the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

Discussions focused on advanced technologies including semiconductors, AI, cybersecurity, data governance and digital public infrastructure.

Participants also discussed interoperability — making systems work together — cooperation on technical standards, and market access.

Free trade agreement and digital signatures

The forum was also described as a way to help put into practice the recently concluded EU–India Free Trade Agreement, as well as an administrative arrangement on advanced electronic signatures and seals signed under the TTC in January 2026, according to the EU statement.

The EU also pointed to the launch of a European Legal Gateway Office in India as a pilot initiative intended to help facilitate mobility for Indian information and communications technology (ICT) professionals, students and researchers to the EU.

EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin said working with “trusted partners like India” was needed to diversify supply chains and reduce “over-reliance on certain sources and geographies.”

S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, said India and the EU were “on common ground” and referred to resilience depending on diversified supply chains.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, described the partnership as having “predictability, credibility and strategic depth.”