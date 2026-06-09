Sweden takes helm of new NATO force countering Russia-China Arctic ambitions

Credit: NATO

NATO has launched its newest multinational Forward Land Forces unit in Finland and Sweden, with Sweden leading the formation.

The new force, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF) Finland, began operations on 6 June and is part of NATO’s wider network of forward-deployed land forces along its eastern flank, the alliance informed on Monday.

A Swedish battlegroup based in Boden, Sweden, and a multinational staff element in Rovaniemi, Finland, will operate under the command of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

The alliance described the unit as intended to strengthen deterrence and defence on NATO’s north-eastern flank and contribute to security in the Arctic and High North.

The unit becomes the ninth FLF established since 2017, joining existing forward land forces in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Decision taken at 2024 summit

The decision to establish FLF Finland was taken by NATO heads of state and government at the Washington Summit in 2024, and the formation was completed in under two years, NATO said.

The force will fall within the area of responsibility of Joint Force Command Norfolk — one of NATO’s three joint force commands — which is subordinate to SACEUR and NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.

Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said the force would provide SACEUR with troops trained for Arctic conditions and give allies opportunities to practise land warfare in that environment.

Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson said Swedish troops would be placed under NATO command as part of FLF Finland, in remarks published by the Swedish government and referenced by NATO.

SACEUR, US Air Force General Alexus G Grynkewich, said the unit would help defend NATO territory in the Arctic and High North, citing Russia’s military activity and China’s growing interest in the region.