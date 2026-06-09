EU approves €10m scheme to boost Austria’s clean industry, excludes nuclear

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The European Commission has approved a €10 million Austrian scheme to support clean technology manufacturing capacity under EU state aid rules.

The scheme will be open to companies investing to add manufacturing capacity for “net-zero technologies” and their main components, as set out in Annex II of the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), with nuclear technologies excluded, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also covers support for producing new or recovered “critical raw materials” needed for final products or key components — materials that are considered essential for industry and can face supply risks.

Aid will be provided as direct grants financed from Austria’s national budget, and can be awarded until 31 January 2027.

Approved under new state aid framework

The Commission said it assessed the scheme under CISAF, a framework adopted on 25 June 2025 to guide how member states can support industry while meeting EU state aid rules.

The scheme was approved as meeting CISAF conditions, with the Commission saying the support is limited to what is necessary and has a limited impact on competition and trade between EU member states.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.122597 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.