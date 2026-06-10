Temporary protection for Ukrainians rises in 24 EU nations, drops in three

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A total of 4.37 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were living in the EU under temporary protection at the end of April 2026, with their number rising in 24 EU countries and declining in three.

The total rose by 42,990 people, or 1.0%, compared with the end of March, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people covered by the scheme, with 1,279,660 — 29.3% of the EU total — followed by Poland with 971,255 (22.2%) and Czechia with 384,435 (8.8%).

Numbers increased in 24 EU countries and fell in three during April. The biggest increases in absolute terms were recorded in Poland (+9,850), Italy (+7,020) and Germany (+4,705).

France (-440) and Ireland (-125) recorded the largest decreases.

Where the scheme is most concentrated

Measured per head of population, Czechia had 35.2 temporary protection beneficiaries per 1,000 people, ahead of Poland (26.6) and Slovakia (26.5), compared with an EU average of 9.7, Eurostat said.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for more than 98.5% of those under temporary protection in the EU at the end of April, while adult women made up 43.4% of the total, adult men 26.7% and minors 29.9%.

Temporary protection is an EU status that can be granted quickly to people displaced by a mass influx, under rules triggered after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection for people who fled Ukraine from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.