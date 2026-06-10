Defence capacity-building spotlighted as NATO strengthens ties with partners

Credit: NATO

Allies and partner countries met at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 2 — 3 June for the alliance’s annual Defence Capacity Building conference.

Delegates reviewed progress made so far and discussed future priorities at the gathering, NATO informed on Tuesday..

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said the alliance’s support to partners “brings NATO support where it makes a real difference.”

“Many of the challenges faced by our partners are shared by Allies, and our co-operation strengthens our collective security,” she stated.

Defence Capacity Building, known as DCB, is NATO’s term for support intended to help partner countries strengthen their defence and security institutions.

Shekerinska said these efforts contribute to NATO’s “deterrence and defence” while helping partners deal with security challenges and improve resilience.

Experience from North Macedonia and a ‘Marketplace’ event

Shekerinska drew on her previous role as North Macedonia’s Minister of Defence before the country joined NATO, and spoke about the impact partnerships and capacity-building support can have on defence reforms, institutional development and interoperability — the ability of forces to work together — NATO said.

The programme also included a “Marketplace” event that brought together implementing and executing agents involved in defence and security co-operation projects to exchange expertise, share lessons and improve co-ordination.