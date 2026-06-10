EU launches new crisis support mission for Armenia amid rising hybrid threats

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Cosmin George Dinescu has been appointed head of the European Union’s newly established Partnership Mission in Armenia for an initial one-year mandate starting on 11 June 2026.

The appointment was made by the EU’s Political and Security Committee, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday.

The European Union Partnership Mission in Armenia — known as EUPM Armenia — was established at the request of the Armenian authorities on 26 April 2026 for an initial period of two years.

The mission is intended to enhance Armenia’s resilience and crisis management capabilities and will provide strategic and operational advice.

It will support Armenia in addressing threats including cyber-attacks, foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) and illicit financial flows, according to the EU. FIMI is the EU’s term for coordinated efforts to manipulate information from abroad.

Dinescu previously led EU mission in Moldova

Dinescu is a Romanian diplomat with the rank of ambassador and more than 25 years of experience in international relations, the Council said.

He has held senior roles in Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has served as Romania’s ambassador to Lithuania and Latvia, as well as to Croatia.

Most recently, he spent three years as the first head of the European Union Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova — the EU’s first civilian Common Security and Defence Policy mission focused on supporting national crisis management structures and countering “hybrid threats.”

EUPM Armenia is the second civilian Common Security and Defence Policy mission in the country and is separate from the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), established in 2023, which monitors and reports on the situation on the ground in conflict-affected areas.