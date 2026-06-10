EU trade with Southern Africa surges 26% under decade-old partnership

Credit: Unsplash

Trade between the EU and six Southern African countries covered by an Economic Partnership Agreement has risen by 26% over the past decade.

The EU is marking 10 years since the EU — Southern African Development Community (SADC) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) was signed in Kasane, linking Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and South Africa with EU member states, the Commission noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Investment and trade figures

EU imports from those six countries increased by 38% over the same period.

The EU’s investment in the SADC partners reached €50.4bn in 2024, up 23% since 2016.

The EU described itself as the main economic partner of the six SADC EPA states.