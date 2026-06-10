InvestEU expansion promises €70bn boost, aims to transform SMEs, green tech

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The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group have signed an agreement to add €22 billion in strategic financing under the EU’s InvestEU programme.

The amendment follows the adoption of the “Omnibus II” regulation in December 2025, which reinforced InvestEU and set a minimum target of €55 billion in additional public and private investment, the European Commission and the EIB informed on Wednesday.

InvestEU has already mobilised around €400 billion in public and private capital across priority sectors, new figures from the Commission and the EIB Group show.

The EIB Group said it expects the projects supported through the amendment to have a total financial impact of around €70 billion by the end of the current EU long-term budget cycle, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework.

Funding under the expansion is earmarked for areas including clean technology and biotechnology, digital projects, and support for high-potential start-ups and scale-ups.

The package is expected to benefit more than 130,000 small and medium-sized enterprises by improving access to finance.

What InvestEU is and what changes

InvestEU is an EU programme designed to encourage investment by using an EU budget guarantee to help projects secure funding from public and private investors, according to the Commission.

The Omnibus II regulation increased the EU guarantee to unlock at least €55 billion in additional investment and allocated an extra €40 million to the InvestEU Advisory Hub, which supports project promoters in preparing investments.

Simplified reporting under the reform is expected to save up to €350 million.

The agreement unlocks €5 billion in additional financing for the EIB and the European Investment Fund under InvestEU, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The EIB Group “leverages every euro of guarantees from the European budget to mobilise €15 of investment”, EIB President Nadia Calviño stated.