Europol's digital sleuths narrow search for dozens of wanted suspects

Credit: Openverse

Nearly 100 investigators and open-source intelligence specialists from 31 countries gathered at Europol’s headquarters in The Hague for a 48-hour operation to generate new leads on some of Europe’s most wanted fugitives.

The event — known as the ENFAST Trackathon — took place on 3 and 4 June and brought together fugitive investigators, analysts and digital specialists working on live cases involving suspects wanted for crimes including murder, armed robbery and large-scale drug trafficking, Europol announced on Monday.

Those targeted had previously avoided arrest despite efforts by national Fugitive Active Search Teams, which are specialist police units that track wanted people.

All of the suspects were subject to European Arrest Warrants — a legal mechanism that allows a person to be arrested in one European country and transferred to another for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

The Trackathon reviewed 57 high-level fugitive cases, with new investigative leads identified in 56 of them.

Information suggesting a possible location was obtained in 26 cases, with the leads to be followed up by the relevant national teams.

Tracking digital footprints across borders

Teams analysed what Europol described as fugitives’ digital footprints, including phone numbers, social media accounts and online aliases, alongside other traces that could indicate movements, contacts or support networks.

About 100 people took part in total, including 50 open-source intelligence experts, Europol said.

Eight specialist teams worked at the same time at Europol headquarters while national intervention teams across Europe remained on standby in case a fugitive was located.

Private-sector partners also provided support linked to open-source intelligence analysis.

The event was hosted by Europol alongside fugitive units from France, Belgium and Luxembourg, which currently hold the ENFAST Presidency.