Encrypted messages expose Kosovo crime network behind €80m drug empire

Credit: Europol

Encrypted messages on the SKY ECC platform have helped investigators uncover a Kosovo-based organised crime network suspected of drug trafficking, fraudulent ID use, illegal weapons possession and money laundering across Europe.

A coordinated action day in Kosovo on 9 June led to the arrest of five key members of the group after a three-year investigation, Europol informed on Tuesday.

About 150 officers were deployed on the ground, supported by a Europol expert.

The group is accused of using encrypted communications to coordinate drug trafficking across several European countries while keeping its operational centre in Kosovo.

From there, senior members allegedly directed criminal activities, coordinated international drug shipments and managed the laundering of illicit profits.

SKY ECC is an encrypted communications platform that has been used by criminal networks to exchange messages intended to evade law enforcement.

Seizures estimated at EUR 80 million

Investigators analysed large volumes of intelligence — including encrypted messages — and combined it with operational information gathered across multiple countries, Europol said.

That work helped identify key members of the network, map its infrastructure and trace financial flows linked to drug trafficking.

Since the investigation began, 42 suspects have been investigated and 76 premises searched, while criminal assets worth an estimated EUR 80 million have been seized.

The operation involved authorities from Belgium, France, Kosovo and the Netherlands, with Europol supporting information exchange and operational analysis.