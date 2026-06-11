EU farm prices see sharp contrasts as output drops 2.9% overall

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Agricultural output prices across the EU fell by 2.9% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The drop was slightly steeper than in the final quarter of 2025, when output prices declined by 1.7%, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Prices for agricultural inputs — goods and services used up in farming such as energy, fertilisers and animal feed, but excluding investment items — changed little, edging down by 0.4% year on year in the first three months of 2026.

Output prices fell in 19 EU countries over the period, with the biggest declines recorded in Belgium (-12.9%), Germany (-11.0%) and Lithuania (-10.8%).

Prices rose in eight member states, led by Malta (+14.8%), Croatia (+8.5%) and Finland (+5.5%).

Inputs broadly stable, but with sharp national differences

Input prices not related to investment fell in 14 countries, with the sharpest decreases in Germany (-3.8%), the Netherlands (-3.4%), and Cyprus and Portugal (both -3.1%), Eurostat said.

In the other 13 countries, input prices increased, most notably in Lithuania (+16.8%), Romania (+5.0%) and Ireland (+3.6%).

Across the EU, milk prices were down 15.5% and cereal prices fell 11.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier.

Among inputs, fertilisers and soil improvers rose by 6.6% while feedingstuffs fell by 4.9% and energy slipped by 0.6%.