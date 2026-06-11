NATO-EU cooperation vital as European Allies step up security, pact chief says

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told senior European Parliament representatives in Brussels that cooperation between NATO and the European Union was essential for protecting citizens’ security and freedom.

Rutte met the European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents — a group of political group leaders — in a session chaired by Parliament President Roberta Metsola, NATO informed on Wednesday.

He said European allies were “stepping up” to strengthen collective security and described NATO as the cornerstone of European security.

Ankara summit to focus on defence spending, industry and Ukraine

The NATO summit in Ankara next month will show Allies are investing more in defence, accelerating industrial production and sustaining support for Ukraine, Rutte said.

He also called for efforts to “re-energise” the defence industrial base, speed up innovation and expand transatlantic defence cooperation.

Rutte welcomed the EU’s efforts to boost European defence readiness.