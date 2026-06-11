NATO warns energy security now critical to military resilience and defence

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said energy and fuel supplies play a critical role in supporting the alliance’s deterrence and defence during a speech in Brussels on Wednesday.

Shekerinska spoke at the annual FuelsEurope Conference on 10 June 2026, the alliance press service informed.

Defence depends on secure access to fuel and energy, she said.

She also called for fuel supply chains to remain secure and resilient, including so they can support military operations during a crisis.

Protecting infrastructure and supply chains

Shekerinska said strategic vulnerabilities should be reduced and critical energy infrastructure should be better protected.

Close cooperation between the defence and energy sectors remained essential for allied security and resilience, she declared