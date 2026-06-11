EU, South Korea forge deeper trade, energy and security ties at 11th summit

Credit: European Commission

The European Union and the Republic of Korea agreed new cooperation measures on trade, security, energy and research during their 11th summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa met South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung for talks billed as a new phase in the strategic partnership, the Commission informed.

The two sides agreed to launch a “Competitiveness Partnership” covering areas including trade, investment, supply chains, digital policy, advanced technologies, energy and innovation.

They also agreed to set up a High-Level Economic Dialogue to deepen cooperation on economic security, trade and industrial policy, with work linked to existing EU–Korea forums.

A Digital Trade Agreement was signed at the summit, which the Commission said is designed to make digital transactions “easier and more predictable” while keeping commitments to open and fair digital economies.

The EU also completed its internal procedures to begin negotiations with South Korea on a Mutual Recognition Agreement, which would allow certain conformity assessments and certificates to be accepted by both sides and reduce the need for double testing.

Leaders said they would continue work to improve market access for agri-food products, including beef, poultry and pork from the EU.

Security, energy and research cooperation

On security, the EU and South Korea committed to expanding their Security and Defence Partnership, including cooperation on cyber and hybrid threats, counterterrorism, maritime security and space security.

They also agreed to work towards a Security of Information Agreement to enable the secure exchange of classified information.

The EU and South Korea launched a High-Level Energy Dialogue to coordinate on energy security, economic resilience and the transition to clean energy.

In research, leaders welcomed the first collaborative projects under South Korea’s association to Horizon Europe — the EU’s research and innovation programme — and said they would support deep-tech start-ups to expand internationally through the European Innovation Council.

Negotiations were also finalised on an agreement covering Passenger Name Records — personal booking details collected by airlines — which the Commission said would support cooperation against transnational crime and terrorism while complying with data protection standards.