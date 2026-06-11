EU leaders face high-stakes Brussels summit amid global turbulence

European Council President António Costa. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 18 and 19 June to discuss competitiveness, the EU’s next long-term budget, Ukraine, the Middle East, migration and illicit drugs, European Council President António Costa said.

In his invitation letter to heads of state and government, Costa stated the meeting would open with a review of progress on the “One Europe, One Market” agenda, alongside the presidents of the European Parliament and European Commission.

Leaders are also due to return to economic issues over dinner, with talks set to focus on global macroeconomic imbalances and what they mean for Europe’s competitiveness, Costa wrote.

The summit will include a discussion on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034 — the bloc’s seven-year budget plan — with the Cyprus Presidency expected to present a first negotiating package including figures.

Costa said leaders would be asked to focus on key elements to help reach an agreement by the end of the year, including progress on “own resources”, the EU term for revenue sources that fund the budget.

Ukraine, defence and Middle East to feature prominently

Ukraine will be discussed after leaders hear from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Costa said.

The European Council meeting is expected to “welcome the opening of the first cluster of chapters” in EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, Costa wrote, referring to the grouping of negotiating topics that candidate countries must complete to join the EU.

He also referred to recent drone incursions into EU airspace, including the crash of a Russian drone carrying explosives into a residential building in Romania, and said leaders would discuss advancing the EU’s defence readiness agenda and strengthening the bloc’s Eastern flank.

Leaders will also discuss developments in the Middle East, including the conflict in Iran and its broader implications, notably for energy prices.

The agenda includes the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and developments in Lebanon, with Costa referring to continued EU efforts to support a ceasefire and the Lebanese state and its people.

Migration will be covered through a stocktake of progress on implementing previous EU conclusions, with leaders expected to receive a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to inform the discussion.

The meeting is also set to address illicit drugs, following the adoption of the EU Drugs Strategy, with Costa calling for a focus on effective implementation.

Proceedings are due to begin at 6pm on Thursday 18 June and conclude after lunch on Friday 19 June.