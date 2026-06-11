EU-backed labels drive €75b in sales but face online challenges

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The European Commission has registered more than 3,700 geographical indications — EU-backed labels that protect the names of foods and drinks linked to specific places and production methods.

Geographical indications, known as GIs, cover agricultural products, foodstuffs, wines and spirit drinks made in particular regions, with protection tied to local know-how and established methods, the Commission noted in a release on Thursday.

The EU schemes include Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for agri-food products and wines, while Geographical Indications protect spirit drinks.

Examples of registered names include Champagne, Irish Whiskey, Parmigiano Reggiano, Roquefort, Kalamata olives and Bayerisches Bier.

Once a name is registered, it receives legal protection within the EU against imitation, misuse and misleading references, with many also protected in non-EU countries through international agreements.

Sales worth more than €75bn a year

Products covered by geographical indications generate more than €75 billion in annual sales and account for 15.5% of EU agri-food exports, the Commission said.

An updated EU regulation on geographical indications entered into force on 13 May 2024, creating a single registration procedure, with added provisions on protection for GI names used online and as ingredients in processed products.

The Commission has also published a step-by-step guide to help applicants through the GI registration process, including videos from GI holders describing how recognition has affected their products and businesses.

Geographical indications are recognised as intellectual property rights under the World Trade Organization’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

A separate EU system has been introduced to protect the names of craft and industrial products linked to geographic origin — such as jewellery, glassware, footwear, textiles, porcelain and musical instruments.