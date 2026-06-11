EU backs €25m Spanish aid as fishing sector reels from fuel crisis

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The European Commission has approved a €25 million Spanish state aid scheme to support fishing companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support will be available to companies involved in the primary production of fishery products and will run until 31 December 2026, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Aid will be paid as direct grants, with companies eligible for €0.20 per litre of diesel purchased between 22 March 2026 and 30 June 2026.

Payments will be capped at €200,000 per vessel and €400,000 per shipowner.

The funding can cover up to 70% of the additional fuel costs resulting from the Middle East crisis.

How the scheme was approved

Spain notified the measure to the Commission, which assessed it under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The scheme was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, a set of temporary EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant certain forms of support linked to the crisis.

The Commission concluded the Spanish scheme meets the conditions set out in that framework and approved it under EU state aid rules.