Small firms lag as EU social media use surges past 63%

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Nearly two-thirds of EU enterprises with 10 or more employees used social media in 2025, rising from just over six in 10 in 2023.

A total of 63.6% of eligible enterprises used at least one type of social media in 2025, up from 61.1% two years earlier, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Social media use varied widely between member states, with Malta recording the highest share at 88.2%, followed by Finland at 87.6% and Denmark at 86.1%.

Bulgaria had the lowest share at 41.5%, while Croatia recorded 46.0% and Hungary 47.3%.

Larger firms were more likely to be on social media

The likelihood of using social media increased with company size across the EU, new figures show.

Among small enterprises, 60.6% used social media in 2025, compared with 76.2% of medium-sized firms and 89.1% of large enterprises.