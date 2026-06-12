Friday 12 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Small firms lag as EU social media use surges past 63%

Friday 12 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Small firms lag as EU social media use surges past 63%
Credit: Unsplash

Nearly two-thirds of EU enterprises with 10 or more employees used social media in 2025, rising from just over six in 10 in 2023.

A total of 63.6% of eligible enterprises used at least one type of social media in 2025, up from 61.1% two years earlier, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Social media use varied widely between member states, with Malta recording the highest share at 88.2%, followed by Finland at 87.6% and Denmark at 86.1%.

Bulgaria had the lowest share at 41.5%, while Croatia recorded 46.0% and Hungary 47.3%.

Enterprises using social media, 2025. Bar chart - Click below to see full dataset.

Larger firms were more likely to be on social media

The likelihood of using social media increased with company size across the EU, new figures show.

Among small enterprises, 60.6% used social media in 2025, compared with 76.2% of medium-sized firms and 89.1% of large enterprises.

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