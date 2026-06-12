NATO deputy outlines Ankara summit focus on defence investment, Ukraine

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska visited Athens on Thursday to take part in the Oikonomikos Tachydromos (OT) Forum and set out priorities for NATO’s summit in Ankara next month.

Shekerinska told the forum that the meeting of Allied heads of state and government would focus on increased defence investment, higher defence industrial production, and continued support for Ukraine, NATO reported.

She also said there would be a focus on turning defence spending into capabilities — meaning usable military equipment and forces.

Meetings in Athens

European Allies and Canada were “stepping up” in NATO and were backed by continued US commitment to the Alliance, the deputy chief pointed out.

During the visit, Shekerinska also met with Greece’s National Security Adviser, Thanos Dokos, NATO said.