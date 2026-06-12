NATO scales back Kosovo force as security improves, but tensions linger

Credit: Openverse

NATO will gradually reduce the size of its Kosovo Force (KFOR) over the next year as it “optimises” the mission’s posture following what it described as an improved and generally steady security situation in Kosovo.

NATO said in a statement on Friday that it ended the deployment of reserve forces to KFOR in January after more than two years of continuous rotation, and will now adjust the mission’s current strength as part of a phased change.

It added that the reductions are expected to follow national troop rotation and redeployment cycles between now and next year.

KFOR has been deployed since 1999 and its force levels have been adjusted over time in response to security conditions.

After increased tensions and violence in 2023, including attacks against KFOR peacekeepers in Zvečan, the mission received nearly 1,000 additional troops in what NATO described as its largest reinforcement in more than a decade.

UN mandate and coordination with local and EU forces

NATO said KFOR will continue to maintain what it called a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, acting “impartially” under its United Nations mandate, based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

It added that KFOR works in coordination with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) in their roles as security responders.

“NATO and KFOR are fully committed to safety and security in Kosovo,” said US Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

“The current conditions provide an opportunity to optimise KFOR’s size and posture further,” he added.

The adjustments will be made gradually and could be reversed if security conditions change, NATO said.

It also reiterated its support for the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and urged both sides to engage to resolve outstanding issues and reach a solution that respects the rights of all communities.