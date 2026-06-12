New EU-Brazil partnership promises secure data transfers but raises key questions

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The EU and Brazil have signed a Digital Partnership in Brasilia to deepen cooperation on areas including data governance, artificial intelligence and digital connectivity.

The agreement was signed by European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Brazil’s Secretary for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation and Culture, Alex Giacomelli da Silva, the European Commission announced on Friday.

The partnership covers work on online platforms and “digital public goods and services” — a term used for digital tools and services intended for broad public use.

An additional administrative agreement was also signed between Commission services and Brazil’s data protection authority, the Agência Nacional de Proteção de Dados, to strengthen cooperation on the protection of minors online.

Data protection and next steps

The Commission said it and Brazil adopted mutual “adequacy decisions” in January 2026, meaning each side recognised the other’s data protection rules as comparable.

Those decisions allow businesses, public authorities and researchers to transfer data between the EU and Brazil without extra requirements, while still doing so “freely and securely.”

The Digital Partnership will be implemented through regular high-level exchanges and technical workstreams, with the first meeting of a new Digital Partnership Council expected within the next 12 months.

Virkkunen said the partnership would “deepen collaboration on key digital priorities” between the EU and Brazil.