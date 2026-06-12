EU greenlights €11.9m Italian state aid for cheese production modernisation

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The European Commission has approved €11.9 million in Italian State aid for Zanetti S.p.A. to modernise a cheese production line in the province of Mantua.

The funding will be provided as a direct grant and supports an investment project in the dairy sector, the Commission informed on Friday.

Zanetti produces traditional Italian cheeses, including Protected Designation of Origin products such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Protected Designation of Origin is an EU label for foods that must be produced, processed and prepared in a specific place using recognised know-how.

The Commission said the modernisation project is expected to cut energy use and reduce emissions from road transport.

Decision made under agriculture guidelines

The measure was assessed under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the 2023 guidelines for State aid in agriculture, forestry and rural areas, the Commission said.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.122079 in the Commission’s State aid register once confidentiality issues have been resolved.