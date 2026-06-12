EU clears animal nutrition merger, citing limited market overlap in key sectors

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The European Commission has cleared CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of DSM-Firmenich’s Animal Nutrition and Health business under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal gives CVC Capital Partners plc of Jersey sole control of the Animal Nutrition and Health unit of DSM-Firmenich AG, a Swiss company, the Commission announced on Friday.

The transaction relates mainly to the supply of animal nutrition ingredients.

The Commission said it concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined position in the relevant markets after the deal.

Review completed under simplified procedure

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, it added.

Further details are published on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12382.