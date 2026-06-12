Sharp contrasts in Uganda, DRC Ebola cases as outbreak grows, EU agency reports

Credit: ECDC

An Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus is affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda in contrasting ways, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The DRC Ministry of Health reported 676 confirmed cases, including 136 confirmed deaths, with 262 people hospitalised in isolation as of 10 June, the ECDC said in a release on Friday.

It also recorded 41 new confirmed cases and nine new deaths since the previous update.

Ituri is the worst-affected province, with 629 confirmed cases across 19 health zones, according to the same update.

North Kivu has recorded 44 confirmed cases across nine health zones, and South Kivu has reported three cases from one health zone.

Three newly affected health zones were reported since the previous update — one in Ituri and two in North Kivu — while laboratory confirmation of suspected cases is continuing, the DRC health ministry said.

Uganda reported 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, as of 11 June, according to the country’s health authorities. No new cases have been reported since three were recorded on 5 June.

Of Uganda’s confirmed cases, five were linked to local transmission and 14 were imported, Ugandan health data show.

Among nine cases with known location details, eight were reported in Kampala and one in the neighbouring district of Wakiso, according to the World Health Organization.

Risk in Europe assessed as very low

The likelihood of infection for people living in the European Union and European Economic Area was assessed as very low, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said.

It added that it would continue monitoring the outbreak and update its assessment as new information becomes available.

The next update is due on Monday 15 June 2026, the agency said.