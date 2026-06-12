New chamber unveiled to strengthen EU ties in Sierra Leone's economy

Credit: EEAS

Sierra Leone’s government and the European Union have launched a new European Chamber of Commerce, EuroCham Sierra Leone, during their third joint Public–Private Dialogue in Freetown.

The event was held on 9 June 2026 and brought together senior government officials, European investors, business leaders and representatives of EU member states, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Friday.

Discussions covered progress on reforms to the business environment and challenges affecting the investment climate.

Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh said investment was growing in sectors including logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and renewable energy.

“Sierra Leone is safe. Sierra Leone is secure and Sierra Leone is open for investment,” Sengeh stated.

EuroCham launched as a single platform for European firms

EuroCham Sierra Leone was inaugurated as a business association intended to give European companies a unified platform for advocacy and policy dialogue with government institutions, the EEAS said.

The chamber is led by its president, Hans Wurche, who is also managing director of MSC.

“The founding of the EuroCham is a strong statement of long-term partnership between the public and private sectors in this country,” Wurche declared.

Trade and Industry Minister Alpha Ibrahim Sesay said the chamber would give the European business community “a single, credible, organised voice” and provide government with “a structured counterpart.”

EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone Jacek Jankowski said EuroCham was a step forward for trade and investment relations, and pointed to European investments in digital infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and logistics.