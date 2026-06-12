EU lender wins award for funding resilience in Ukraine, solar in Egypt

Credit: EIB

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, has been named “Development Lender of the Year” at the Uxolo Pathfinder Awards.

The European Investment Bank said in a statement on Thursday that the award recognised its work financing projects outside the European Union through EIB Global.

The EIB Group committed more than €9 billion through EIB Global in 2025, it said. A new strategy was adopted the same year to align activities outside the EU with EU priorities.

Two EIB-backed projects also recognised

Two projects supported by the EIB were also acknowledged by the awards, the bank said.

In Ukraine, the EIB provided a €350 million long-term corporate loan to state energy company Naftogaz to support “energy resilience” and help replenish gas reserves ahead of winter 2025.

The financing was complemented by €127 million in EU grant support backed by Norway.

Naftogaz has committed to reinvest an equivalent amount in renewable energy and decarbonisation projects.

In Egypt, the EIB supported the Obelisk Solar Project with $150 million in project finance, alongside the African Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and British International Investment.

The project combines a 1.1 gigawatt solar plant with a 100 megawatt battery storage system providing 200 megawatt-hours of storage.

The Uxolo Pathfinder Awards recognise the work of development finance institutions worldwide and reward innovation and practical solutions in development finance.