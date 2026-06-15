EU ends excessive deficit oversight for Malta as budget hits key target

Credit: Unsplash

The EU Council has closed the excessive deficit procedure for Malta after the country’s government deficit fell back below the bloc’s 3% of GDP threshold.

An excessive deficit procedure, or EDP, is used in the EU to monitor member states whose budget deficits rise above the 3% limit set in EU treaties, the Council of the EU noted in a release on Friday.

The EDP for Malta was opened on 26 July 2024 after the country recorded a budget deficit of 4.9% in 2023.

The Council said it decided to “abrogate” — formally end — the procedure because Malta’s general government deficit had been reduced “successfully and durably” to below 3% of GDP.

Other countries still under scrutiny

Nine other EU member states remain under an excessive deficit procedure: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, the Council said.

Under the process, the Council can recommend a deadline for a country to correct an excessive deficit and set out a “net expenditure path” — a spending plan intended to keep the deficit below the 3% threshold.

Malta was previously told to end its excessive deficit situation by 2027, following a Council recommendation on 21 January 2025.