Monday 15 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU ends excessive deficit oversight for Malta as budget hits key target

Monday 15 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU ends excessive deficit oversight for Malta as budget hits key target
Credit: Unsplash

The EU Council has closed the excessive deficit procedure for Malta after the country’s government deficit fell back below the bloc’s 3% of GDP threshold.

An excessive deficit procedure, or EDP, is used in the EU to monitor member states whose budget deficits rise above the 3% limit set in EU treaties, the Council of the EU noted in a release on Friday.

The EDP for Malta was opened on 26 July 2024 after the country recorded a budget deficit of 4.9% in 2023.

The Council said it decided to “abrogate” — formally end — the procedure because Malta’s general government deficit had been reduced “successfully and durably” to below 3% of GDP.

Other countries still under scrutiny

Nine other EU member states remain under an excessive deficit procedure: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, the Council said.

Under the process, the Council can recommend a deadline for a country to correct an excessive deficit and set out a “net expenditure path” — a spending plan intended to keep the deficit below the 3% threshold.

Malta was previously told to end its excessive deficit situation by 2027, following a Council recommendation on 21 January 2025.

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