EU’s Global Gateway raises ambition, but demands tougher transparency, results

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EU ministers have adopted new conclusions on the Global Gateway strategy, setting out how the bloc plans to steer its worldwide investment and partnership programme.

The Council of the EU described Global Gateway in a statement on Monday as the EU’s global investment strategy for building partnerships and mobilising public and private resources to bridge what it called the global investment gap.

It said the strategy combines development cooperation with trade and investment policy, and is intended to be a core part of the EU’s external action.

The conclusions call for stronger involvement of EU member states and the private sector, alongside improved governance and more effective delivery.

They also set out demands for clearer and more transparent project selection, regular reporting, closer coordination between the European Commission, member states and EU delegations, and stronger monitoring of results and impact.

Standards, sectors and “Team Europe”

Global Gateway is framed around transparency, good governance, environmental and social sustainability, and respect for human rights and the rule of law, the Council said.

The strategy is aligned with international commitments including the UN’s 2030 Agenda — a global plan with targets such as ending poverty and improving health and education — and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Investments under the approach cover areas including digital connectivity, energy, transport, health, education and research, delivered through what the EU calls a “Team Europe” approach that brings together EU institutions, member states, financial institutions and the private sector.

The conclusions say Global Gateway goes beyond infrastructure by pairing finance for projects with support for regulatory frameworks, skills development, institutional strengthening and policy cooperation.

They also call for local ownership and “equal partnerships”, with projects aligned to partner countries’ priorities and developed in consultation with local authorities, civil society and businesses.

The Council said it wants greater participation from European companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, and more communication to raise recognition of Global Gateway.