EU opens accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova, touts strategic choice for unity

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European Union member states have agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

The decision was formally announced on Friday in a joint statement by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It cleared the way for the first Intergovernmental Conference on Monday, when the EU opened talks on the “fundamentals” cluster.

In EU enlargement, negotiations are grouped into clusters that cover different policy areas.

The fundamentals cluster covers the EU’s core values and principles, including the rule of law and democratic institutions, according to the statement from Costa and von der Leyen.

They described the move as recognition of the “determination, courage and hard work” shown by Ukraine and Moldova in advancing reforms.

Talks to begin with “fundamentals” cluster

The two leaders said enlargement was a “strategic choice” and that bringing European nations closer together would strengthen peace, security and prosperity across the continent.

They added that a larger European Union would be in the common interest of member states, citing “growing uncertainty” globally.