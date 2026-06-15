EU escalates sanctions on Russia as oil shipping, drone makers, propaganda targeted

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EU governments have added 34 individuals and 47 entities to their Russia sanctions list, targeting energy exports, military suppliers, propaganda networks and alleged human rights abuses.

The new “restrictive measures” were adopted by the Council, which represents EU member states, in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, hybrid activities and what it described as systematic disregard for international law, including human rights, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

Those listed are subject to EU sanctions, with the package focused on areas including Russia’s military-industrial complex and the “shadow fleet” used to ship Russian oil.

The shadow fleet is a term used for vessels and related companies accused of helping to circumvent sanctions and operating outside standard oversight.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the EU had approved “another batch of sanctions” and that work was under way on a broader 21st sanctions package.

Western sanctions have already cost Russia an estimated €1 trillion to €1.3 trillion, she stated.

Military suppliers, oil shipping and alleged propaganda networks

In measures linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex, the EU imposed sanctions on seven individuals and 21 entities accused of supporting Russia’s military and industrial base and its “enablers in third countries”, according to the Council.

The list includes manufacturers and suppliers of drones and other military equipment, including JSC Lavochkin Research and Production Association, as well as companies named as LLC Rustakt, LLC ASFPV and LLC IONOS.

Two China-based companies — Shenzhen Minghuaxin and Xinxiang Richful Lubricant Additive Company — were also listed, alongside ERA Military Innovation Technopolis and the Foundation for Advanced Studies, which the Council said were established by the Russian government to develop advanced unmanned systems.

On energy revenues, the EU listed two individuals — Tahir Garayev and Konstantin Rogach — and 24 entities linked to shipping and exporting crude oil or petroleum products from Russia, including through what it called the shadow fleet ecosystem.

The list includes Lukoil-Western Siberia and companies based in Russia, Liberia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Hong Kong.

The sanctions package also added 10 individuals and one entity over what the EU described as Russian “hybrid activities”, including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) — an EU term for efforts to shape public debate through misleading or covert information activity.

Those named include people described as Russian propagandists, among them Anatoly Kuzichev, Kirill Fedorov, Roman Antonovskii and Maria Volkonskaya, identified as editor-in-chief of the state-controlled newspaper Krymskaya Gazeta.

The Council also listed Alexandra Jost, described as a social media influencer living in Russia, and Georgiy Shevkunov, described as a bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, which it said was created by decree of President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, the EU also listed one entity and 15 individuals in connection with the poisoning and death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, citing a joint statement dated 16 February 2026 by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Council emphasised that Navalny was poisoned in February 2024 with “the lethal toxin epibatidine”, and that those listed included judges, prosecutors, law enforcement, state security (FSB) and medical personnel.

The EU also renewed its existing sanctions linked to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, extending them until 23 June 2027.