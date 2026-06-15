Ukraine gains EU cyber shield for large-scale attacks amid escalating threats

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Ukraine can now call on emergency EU cyber support during major cyber incidents after the Council of the European Union approved its inclusion in the EU Cybersecurity Reserve.

The reserve is managed by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and provides incident response services from trusted private providers, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Under the scheme, Ukraine can activate support when facing significant or large-scale cybersecurity incidents — serious digital attacks that disrupt systems or compromise data.

Part of a wider EU cyber scheme

Moldova was included in the reserve in 2024 under the EU’s Cyber Solidarity Act, which sets out measures to improve cooperation and readiness during cyber crises, the Commission said.

“By welcoming Ukraine into the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, we strengthen our collective defences and reaffirm the principle of solidarity that lies at the heart of Europe's digital future,” stated Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.