EU launches consultations to shape water resilience, ocean recovery strategy

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The European Commission has opened two public consultations seeking evidence to shape a future Ocean and Water Research and Innovation Strategy under the EU Water Resilience Strategy and the European Ocean Pact.

One call focuses on marine research priorities, including protecting and restoring marine ecosystems, improving ocean observation, and supporting development of the “blue economy” — economic activity linked to oceans and seas, the Commission informed on Monday.

A second call covers freshwater priorities such as managing freshwater systems, improving water efficiency and reuse, and developing new solutions for sustainable water management.

The consultations are intended to inform a “source-to-sea” approach that treats rivers, groundwater, lakes, coastal areas and seas as a connected system.

Funding and timeline

Feedback will be used to guide future EU research and innovation investment, including under Horizon Europe for 2028 – 2034 and the European Competitiveness Fund, according to the Commission.

Stakeholders can submit contributions through the Commission’s Have Your Say portal until 2 August 2026.