EU clears renewable energy venture and fire safety deal under merger rules

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The European Commission has approved two deals under the EU Merger Regulation — a joint venture between France’s TotalEnergies and UAE renewables company Masdar, and the acquisition of Finnish fire safety firm Marioff by UK-based Inflexion.

TotalEnergies SE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar P.J.S.C (Masdar) were cleared to create a joint venture focused primarily on renewable energy activities in the Asia-Pacific region, the Commission announced on Monday.

It stated that it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because of its limited impact on the European Economic Area (EEA), the 30-country bloc that includes EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The deal was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Fire safety acquisition also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP’s acquisition of sole control of Marioff Buyer Oy (Marioff) of Finland, it said.

The transaction relates mainly to water mist fire suppression systems — a type of fire protection that uses fine water spray — and related professional services.

The Commission said the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

Both transactions were assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.