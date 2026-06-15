EU, Ukraine officially resume accession negotiations

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.©Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

The European Union officially resumed accession talks with Ukraine on Monday, after years of delay due to a Hungarian veto.

The first cluster of negotiations was opened during the second accession conference in Luxembourg.

Ukraine became an official candidate for EU membership in 2022 and initiated accession talks in June 2024 under Belgium’s EU Council presidency. However, progress stalled over Hungary’s opposition under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Hungary withdrew its veto last week, following an agreement between Ukraine and Orbán’s successor, Peter Magyar, regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine. This enabled EU Member States to greenlight the next phase of discussions.

The first negotiation cluster focuses on strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption, key priorities for Ukraine’s accession. The process comprises six clusters containing a total of 33 thematic areas and is expected to take years to complete.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Taras Kachka, who is representing his country in Luxembourg, described Monday’s developments as a milestone and expressed hope that Ukraine could join the EU by the end of 2028.

The European Commission has resisted setting a strict timeline for Ukraine’s accession, stressing that the process must be merit-based. However, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos stated on Monday that she hopes the remaining five clusters can be opened by July. All decisions require unanimous agreement by EU Member States.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Anita Orban, emphasised that implementing the agreement on Hungarian minority rights remained a “fundamental condition” for Ukraine’s integration.

Accession talks also advanced for Moldova on Monday. Its process had been tied to Ukraine's and was similarly blocked by Hungary’s veto.

Montenegro, which is closest to joining, made progress as well.

No country has joined the EU since Croatia became the bloc’s 27th member in 2013.