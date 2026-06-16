MEPs approve €2m aid for Belgian workers after car glass firm's bankruptcy

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MEPs have backed €2 million in EU funding to help 803 former employees of Belgian car glass manufacturer Soliver after the company went bankrupt.

The Parliament voted 602 in favour, 47 against and 11 abstentions to approve a European Commission proposal to release the money from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF), the parliamentary press service reported on Monday.

Soliver, described as a high-tech car glass manufacturer, declared bankruptcy on 1 July 2025.

The support package for affected workers includes career counselling, job-search assistance, training in new job-related and transferable skills, and recruitment events.

The total cost of the measures is estimated at €2.5 million, with 85% (€2.1 million) covered by the EU and 15% (€0.4 million) by the Flemish public employment services.

What is the EGF and how does it work?

The EGF is an EU fund that can help people who have lost their jobs — including self-employed workers — following unexpected major restructuring events, the European Parliament said.

Under the 2021–2027 rules, EU countries can apply for support when at least 200 people are made redundant, and funding must be proposed by the Commission and approved by both the Parliament and the Council.

The fund has been used in 191 cases across Europe, with €735 million paid out to support 184,818 people in 20 EU countries, according to figures cited by the European Parliament from the European Commission.