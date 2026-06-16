EU outlines closer ties with western European neighbours

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EU member states have approved conclusions setting out a political framework for closer relations with several non-EU western European countries and the Faroe Islands.

The conclusions cover ties with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, San Marino and Monaco, and include an assessment of relations with the Faroe Islands, described as a self-governing country within the Kingdom of Denmark, the Council of the EU informed on Tuesday.

They refer to the idea of a “homogeneous extended internal market” — meaning participation by non-EU partners in parts of the EU’s single market rules — in response to those countries’ stated interest in building closer relations with the bloc.

Marilena Raouna, Cyprus’s deputy minister of European affairs, said the Cypriot EU presidency had worked for the approval of the conclusions and described them as paving the way for a stronger partnership.

The Council said the non-EU western European countries are among the EU’s closest partners, citing cooperation based on democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Focus on foreign policy alignment and single market rules

Cooperation in EU external action areas, including the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy, was described as “excellent”, the Council said.

It also expressed appreciation for what it called a high level of alignment by these partners with EU positions, including restrictive measures adopted in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On economic ties, the Council said the strength of the internal market depends on full respect for the EU’s “four freedoms” — the free movement of goods, services, capital and people — alongside balanced rights and obligations, a level playing field and effective governance.

Countries taking part in an extended internal market must respect common rules and make appropriate financial contributions when participating in EU policies and activities, including a fair contribution to EU cohesion.

The conclusions also recalled that the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement underpins relations with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, noting that it has promoted trade and cooperation for more than 30 years.