EU steps up anti-smuggling operations along Channel as crossings decline

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The European Commission has set out a new EU action plan to tackle irregular migration along the Channel route, including measures to disrupt people-smuggling networks, strengthen border operations and step up returns.

The plan covers work in migrants’ countries of origin and transit as well as action along the route to northern France and the UK, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Irregular migration along the Channel route has led to loss of life at sea and placed pressure on border control, public order and reception capacity in the most affected EU member states.

Illegal border crossings at the EU’s external borders have fallen by 55% since 2024, while attempted irregular crossings “on exit” along the Channel route were down 44% so far in 2026. Nearly 64,000 attempted crossings were recorded in the Channel in 2025.

The Commission said the plan has three priorities: reinforcing “migration diplomacy” along the route, disrupting smuggling networks and strengthening border management. It added the UK was a key partner and that further action by the UK would be needed across the plan’s strands.

Focus on smuggling networks and border operations

The Commission said it would step up cooperation with countries of origin and transit and international organisations, including coordinating and promoting EU and UK information campaigns aimed at migrants in those countries.

It also called for increased cooperation on returns and readmission — the process of sending people back and securing agreement from a country to take them — to discourage dangerous journeys.

On law enforcement, the Commission said the plan would increase joint operational work through EMPACT, the EU’s framework for tackling serious organised crime, and strengthen cooperation between member states and EU agencies including Europol, Frontex and Eurojust.

Member states will map smuggling networks operating along the Channel route with support from Europol’s Centre Against Migrant Smuggling, the Commission said, adding that further measures would be considered to disrupt supply chains for small boats and to tackle online facilitation of smuggling.

On border management, the Commission noted it would boost operational capacity and information-sharing between the UK and the most exposed member states, including reinforcing Europol’s centre against migrant smuggling and the UK-French Joint Intelligence Cell in Calais.

It also foresees deploying Frontex staff and equipment — including surveillance assets — along Channel and North Sea borders.

“With this action plan, the EU is stepping up the fight against organised crime and migrant smuggling, in cooperation with the United Kingdom,” Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said.

Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said the plan would increase cooperation with the UK “to fight smugglers, disrupt illegal arrivals, and strengthen support for member states”.