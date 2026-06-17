Wealth gaps persist as EU household consumption ranges from 73% to 145%

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Household consumption levels across the EU ranged from 73% to 145% of the bloc’s average in 2025.

The figures track actual individual consumption (AIC) per person, a measure linked to material welfare that reflects what households consume, including goods and services paid for by governments and charities, Eurostat said in a release on Wednesday.

AIC per capita is presented in purchasing power standards (PPS), an artificial currency that adjusts for price differences between countries to make living standards more comparable across borders.

Eight EU countries recorded AIC per capita above the EU average in 2025, with the highest levels in Luxembourg at 45% above, Germany at 20% above, and the Netherlands at 19% above.

The other 19 member states were below the EU average, with the lowest AIC levels in Hungary and Latvia at 27% below, and Estonia at 26% below.

Wide gaps also seen in GDP per person

Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita — a broad measure of economic activity per person — also varied widely across the EU, Eurostat said.

Ten EU countries recorded GDP per capita above the EU average in 2025, led by Luxembourg at 139% above, Ireland at 138% above, and the Netherlands at 33% above.

At the lower end, GDP per capita was 32% below the EU average in Greece and Bulgaria, followed by Latvia at 29% below.

The data come from Eurostat’s latest purchasing power parities (PPPs) release, which provides the underlying price-adjusted comparisons used for both consumption and GDP measures across the EU.