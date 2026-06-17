EU edges forward on foreign funding plan, but key budget lacks clarity

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EU member states have agreed a partial negotiating position on “Global Europe”, the bloc’s main funding instrument for external action for 2028 to 2034.

Global Europe is designed to bring several existing EU external funding tools into a single framework, combining development, neighbourhood, enlargement and foreign policy support, the Council of the EU said in a release on Tuesday.

The agreed position is described as “partial” because it does not cover financial and cross-cutting issues, which are being handled in wider talks on the EU’s next seven-year budget plan — the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028 to 2034.

Cyprus foreign minister Constantinos Kombos said the agreement would strengthen the EU’s ability to support partners, advance enlargement and respond to emerging challenges.

The Council stated its text would give member states a stronger role in setting strategic priorities and overseeing how the instrument is implemented, including through annual strategic debates and more regular discussions with the European Commission.

Enlargement, migration and crisis funding

Member states also agreed to place more emphasis on enlargement and support for the EU’s neighbourhood, including countries in the east, the Council said.

Under the Council approach, partner countries would submit “performance-based plans” — programming and reform plans linked to receiving EU support — and member states would have a greater role in setting the conditions for those plans and approving positive assessments for enlargement partners.

The Council said it would continue to decide whether conditions have been met for payments related to EU support for Ukraine.

The proposed rules also include an “emerging challenges and priorities cushion”, described by the Council as a mechanism intended to allow rapid responses to unforeseen events such as global shocks, natural disasters or migratory crises, with regular exchanges of views between the Commission and the Council before any potential mobilisation.

On migration and forced displacement, the Council said the text combines incentives for cooperation with partner countries and a suspension mechanism linked to countries’ international law obligations, including taking back their own nationals.

The Council position also allows for promoting “European preference” and direct participation of European companies in procurement for some strategic sectors such as energy, digital and critical infrastructure, while keeping open and fair competition.

The mandate allows the Council to begin negotiations with the European Parliament, while the budget will depend on the final agreement on the EU’s overall MFF.

The European Commission proposed the Global Europe regulation on 16 July 2025, including an overall budget envelope of €200 billion for 2028 to 2034.