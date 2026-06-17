Western Balkans EU bids face hurdles as MEPs demand deeper political reforms

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MEPs have reviewed the progress of five Western Balkan countries towards joining the EU, backing reports on Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Lawmakers adopted a report on Albania by 483 votes in favour, 103 against and 70 abstentions, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

It said Albania has made swift progress in recent years, while calling on the authorities to fully implement legislation that has already been adopted.

Albania still faces challenges including internal political polarisation, strengthening the rule of law and consolidating anti-corruption reforms.

Albania has said it wants to close accession negotiations by the end of 2027, while the Parliament warned the quality of reforms would affect the timetable.

A separate report on Bosnia and Herzegovina passed by 478 votes in favour, 116 against and 54 abstentions.

MEPs reaffirmed support for the country’s EU accession on the basis of unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MEPs called for reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, fight corruption and organised crime, and guarantee fundamental rights for all citizens.

They urged political leaders to renew their commitment to EU membership and implement reforms, while calling for an end to obstructionism, politically motivated vetoes and divisive rhetoric.

Focus on political stability and reforms

In a vote on Kosovo, MEPs adopted a report by 412 votes in favour, 174 against and 58 abstentions, according to the Parliament.

They raised concerns about Kosovo’s inability to form a functioning legislature and government for more than a year, while noting its continued commitment to an EU membership application.

The report called on Kosovo’s government to accelerate EU-related reforms, particularly on the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and the fight against corruption.

MEPs also said normalising relations with Serbia and implementing the Brussels and Ohrid agreements remains essential for Kosovo’s EU ambitions.

Montenegro’s report passed by 486 votes in favour, 101 against and 75 abstentions.

MEPs noted steady progress on EU-related reforms, alongside Montenegro’s stated ambition to complete negotiations by the end of 2026 and become the EU’s 28th member state by 2028.

MEPs also said a strategic European orientation and commitment by political representatives to Montenegro’s independent statehood remain key political criteria in the accession process.

A report on North Macedonia was adopted by 411 votes in favour, 120 against and 120 abstentions.

MEPs said progress on accession negotiations depends on lasting reforms, and they regretted a lack of progress since a 2025 report — particularly on the rule of law, judicial reform and the fight against corruption.