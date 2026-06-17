EU’s edge in AI clouded by gaps in tech and talent, annual report finds

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Europe has made progress towards the EU’s 2030 digital targets, but gaps in areas such as semiconductors, computing capacity and specialist skills could slow delivery, the European Commission said in its 2026 State of the Digital Decade report.

Basic 5G mobile coverage now reaches 96.8% of households across the EU, according to the Commission's release on Wednesday, although it said deployment of some high-capacity frequency bands and fibre-to-the-premises connections is lagging behind.

Almost half of EU businesses now use cloud computing, while about two in five use data analytics, the Commission said.

It added that nearly 20% of enterprises deploy artificial intelligence, with adoption rising 48% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

More than 60% of Europeans have at least basic digital skills.

Semiconductors, cyber suppliers and ICT skills remain weak points

The EU accounts for 9% of the global semiconductor market, the Commission said, compared with a 2030 target of 20%.

Computing capacity is also falling short of demand, even though the rollout of “edge nodes” — smaller data-processing facilities located closer to users — is on track to meet the 2030 target ahead of schedule.

Europe remains dependent on non-EU cybersecurity suppliers, with European companies underrepresented among global cybersecurity leaders.

The report also points to a shortage of ICT specialists — people working in information and communications technology roles — who made up 5% of employment in 2025, compared with a 2030 target of 10%.

Women accounted for under 20% of employed ICT specialists, a figure unchanged since 2024.

A separate Special Eurobarometer survey conducted between February and March 2026 found 79% of Europeans ranked digital policy as a top EU priority, while 85% prioritised investment in EU-developed infrastructure and 82% supported reducing dependence on third-country technology.