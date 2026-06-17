EU greenlight for €1b Slovak aid scheme raises cleantech competitiveness stakes

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The European Commission has approved a €1 billion Slovak state aid scheme to support manufacturing capacity for clean technologies.

The scheme will provide support through grants and income tax relief, the Commission noted in a statement on Wednesday.

It will be open to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies investing to add manufacturing capacity for “cleantech” — a term used for technologies designed to reduce environmental impact.

Support can be granted until 31 December 2030 under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework.

That framework was adopted on 25 June 2025 and sets out conditions under which EU countries can support sectors linked to the transition towards a net-zero economy.

How the scheme fits EU state aid rules

The Commission said it assessed the Slovak scheme under EU state aid rules and concluded it met the conditions in the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework.

The aid is intended to support the production of clean technologies, their main components, and related critical raw materials.

Critical raw materials are inputs used in technologies such as batteries and renewable energy equipment, and are considered strategically important for supply chains.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.122800 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.

“The scheme approved today will provide €1 billion to boost cleantech manufacturing capacity in Slovakia,” Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s executive vice-president for clean, just and competitive transition, said.