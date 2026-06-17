EU okays €85m Irish state aid for farmers as fuel prices surge 60%

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The European Commission has approved an €85 million Irish State aid scheme to support agricultural businesses facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support is for companies involved in the primary production of agricultural products, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It covers the peak fuel-use months for the farming sector — March to July 2026 — and will run until 31 December 2026.

Fuel prices in Ireland rose from about €0.80 per litre on 23 February 2026 to almost €1.30 per litre on 30 March 2026 and have stayed around that level since, a 60% increase.

Aid will be paid as direct grants calculated using each company’s fuel use in 2025. Eligible businesses can receive up to €0.20 per litre of fuel purchased during the five-month period.

Temporary EU framework for Middle East crisis support

The scheme was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF), which the Commission adopted on 29 April 2026.

The framework allows EU countries to support parts of the economy considered among the most exposed to the crisis, including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries.

METSAF will apply until 31 December 2026 and may be reviewed depending on developments in the Middle East and the broader economic situation.