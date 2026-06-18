EU final services exports soar to record levels, leaving pandemic slump behind

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Extra-EU exports of “final services” rose to their highest level on record in 2025, reaching 61 percentage points above 2017 levels.

The increase marked an improvement on 2024, when exports of final services were 55 percentage points above 2017, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

It described final services as a broad mix of activities, with travel-related services among the leading contributors alongside ICT, media, computer, business and financial services.

Final services fell in 2020 and 2021 after international travel was severely disrupted during the global pandemic.

Intermediate services and goods also hit new highs

Extra-EU exports of intermediate services — services used as inputs in producing other goods and services — peaked at 68 percentage points above 2017 levels in 2024, before easing to 66 percentage points in 2025, Eurostat said.

The most common extra-EU exports of intermediate services in 2025 were in “ICT, media, computers, business and financial services” and “travel equipment and services, travel and postal services.”

Extra-EU exports of intermediate goods reached a new record level in 2025 at 48 percentage points above 2017, up from 43 percentage points in 2024.

The most exported intermediate goods categories in 2025 were “health, pharmaceuticals, education, cultural, sport” and “construction, wood, glass, stone, basic metals, housing, electrical appliances, furniture.”

On the imports side, extra-EU imports of final services peaked in 2025 at 44 percentage points above 2017 levels after recovering from a drop in 2020, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022.