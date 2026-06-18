EU household prices show sharp contrasts as Bulgaria's costs less than half Denmark's

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Household consumer prices across the EU in 2025 ranged from 140% to 63% of the bloc’s average.

Denmark recorded the highest overall price level for household consumption at 140% of the EU average, followed by Ireland at 136% and Luxembourg at 132%, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The lowest overall levels were in Bulgaria at 63%, Romania at 65% and Poland at 73%.

The figures are based on “price level indices” — a measure that compares the price of consumer goods and services between countries after accounting for differences in currencies and price levels — published by the EU’s statistical office.

Housing shows the widest gap among big spending items

Housing costs, described as the largest item of household expenditure at EU level, ranged from 190% of the EU average in Ireland to 41% in Bulgaria in 2025, Eurostat reported.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, the second largest household spending category, varied less across the EU, with Luxembourg the highest at 122% and Romania the lowest at 80%.

Education, the smallest item of household expenditure at EU level, showed the biggest variation, ranging from 334% of the EU average in Luxembourg to 42% in Romania.