European rearmament spotlighted as NATO demands results from industry leaders

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska met defence industry leaders at the Eurosatory Defence Forum in Paris on 15 June.

Shekerinska held discussions with industry leaders and professionals during the event, where she raised the role of industry in European rearmament, NATO informed on Wednesday.

She also referred to the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara and said it would place a strong focus on the defence industry.

The summit will include a NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara next month, where companies and other industry partners will be invited to take part.

Focus shifts to “achievements” at Ankara summit

Shekerinska told industry partners to participate actively in the forum by presenting “concrete achievements and deliverables”, NATO said.

Last year’s NATO Summit in The Hague focused on defence investment commitments, while this year’s summit in Ankara will focus on demonstrating achievements.