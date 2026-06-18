EU pushes faster military mobility as defence tensions reshape

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EU member states have agreed a negotiating position on proposed new rules designed to make it easier to move troops and military equipment quickly across and beyond the EU.

Representatives of the member states approved the Council of the EU’s mandate unanimously, allowing talks to begin with the European Parliament on a regulation to create an EU-wide framework for “military mobility,” the Council announced on Wednesday.

The proposed measures include steps to remove regulatory barriers to military transport, including harmonised permission procedures and greater digitalisation.

They also include plans for a European military mobility enhanced response system, known as EMMERS, intended to support large-scale and accelerated military transport in exceptional circumstances.

The package also refers to upgrading “dual-use” transport infrastructure — such as roads, railways, ports and airports that can be used for both civilian and military purposes — and improving the protection of infrastructure needed for military transport.

Cyprus defence minister Vasilis Palmas said the ability to deploy military personnel and equipment swiftly across Europe was “essential to our collective security and defence.”

How the Council wants the system to work

Under changes set out in the Council’s negotiating position, EMMERS could be triggered within 72 hours after a request from one or more member states, and the Council would be able to activate it with or without a proposal from the European Commission, the Council said.

It also proposed changes to a planned “military mobility solidarity pool”, including using a secure digital platform for sharing information and communicating.

Member states’ national coordinators for military transport — single points of contact designated by each country — would have a central role in coordinating military transport operations under the Council’s approach.

The Council said it also wants non-EU NATO members to be fully taken into account in the regulation.

Negotiations between the Council and the European Parliament are expected to start once the Parliament has adopted its position, the Council stated, adding that the regulation is expected to be adopted by the end of 2026.