EU, Egypt deepen ties in migration, trade, and Middle East diplomacy

Credit: European Commission

The European Union and Egypt have agreed to deepen cooperation on issues including the Middle East, Ukraine, migration and investment following talks in Luxembourg on 15 June.

The 11th EU–Egypt Association Council was co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty, with Mediterranean commissioner Dubravka Šuica also attending alongside eight EU foreign ministers, according to a joint statement released by the Council of the EU.

Officials reviewed progress on the EU–Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership adopted in March 2024 and said they would work together under the Pact for the Mediterranean.

On the Middle East, both sides reaffirmed support for a two-state solution between Israel and a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 lines, and stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure “safe, rapid, and unimpeded” humanitarian access and the restoration of essential services.

They also said they were concerned about the situation in the West Bank and rejected “any attempts of annexation” as well as “any form” of displacement of Palestinians from occupied territory, forced or otherwise.

Trade talks and investment plans

The EU and Egypt said they would work to enhance trade ties and foster investment, including by launching negotiations on a Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement — described in the statement as a framework to support investment between the two sides.

They also welcomed progress under the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, an EU financing programme, with a target to mobilise up to €5 billion of investment in priority sectors by 2027.

On Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter and international law.

The EU and Egypt also said dialogue and diplomacy were the only route to resolving issues linked to Iran, welcomed a Memorandum of Understanding announced between the US and Iran, and called for its full implementation and for safety and freedom of international navigation — including “toll-free passage” through the Strait of Hormuz — in line with international law, the statement said.

They condemned what they described as “unjustified Iranian attacks on the Gulf States” and expressed solidarity with those countries.

The statement also said both sides supported Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for a ceasefire and a Sudanese-owned political process towards a democratic transition to civilian government, with sustained and unhindered humanitarian access.

On migration, the EU and Egypt said they would continue work on legal migration pathways, border management and combating smuggling and trafficking, while supporting protection and ensuring “dignified and sustainable return and reintegration” of irregular migrants.

The EU acknowledged Egypt’s efforts in hosting “a significant number” of refugees and asylum seekers and said it would continue supporting Egypt in providing protection and assistance.

The two sides said they would continue implementing their partnership and prepare a second leaders’ summit in 2027.